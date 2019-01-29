A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for a portion of the San Joaquin Valley on Wednesday morning.
But Bakersfield drivers can probably ignore it — unless you're headed north or northwest.
"Most of the fog will probably only reach as far south as Delano, possibly Shafter," said Carlos Molina, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Hanford.
But rain ... that's a different story. It's coming.
According to Molina, Bakersfield experienced some misty drizzle Tuesday, but come Thursday, the southern valley will likely see significant rain.
"By the time you wake up Thursday morning, rain clouds should be overhead." If not rain itself.
The storm will likely be coastal-centric, moving from the North Coast south. The southern valley's infamous rain shadow will likely keep much of the water west of the coastal mountains.
"The coastal areas are going to suck up most of the rain," Molina said. "But the Bakersfield area could see as much as two-tenths of an inch by Thursday night."
The first storm could drop some snow in the Kern County mountains, but a "wrap-around" effect will pull warmer air from the south, Molina said, making snow at pass levels extremely unlikely.
Friday should dry out a bit, but the break from the weather will be brief.
By early morning Saturday, a second storm — stronger, colder and wetter — should arrive in the southern valley, although it should be said that forecasting the timing and direction of storms becomes less confident the further out they are.
Nevertheless, Molina expects Saturday's storm may drop twice as much precipitation as the earlier rainfall, maybe even triple Thursday's total.
Rather than moving north to south, the second storm will approximate a more west to east movement, adding strength to its leap over the coastal mountains. Molina called it a "bulldozer" effect.
"The second storm may have snow potential, but as we head into February snow remains possible but less likely with every day closer to spring.
"It may not hit the Grapevine," he said. "But it could get down to 5,000 or 6,000 feet."
For those wondering if the valley could suffer another year of drought, that possibility is looking less and less likely.
From Jan. 1 to Wednesday, Bakersfield has seen 0.97 inch of rain, just a hair under an inch. Normal for this period is 1.03 inches. Very close.
The two storms headed our way — should they deliver as expected — will surely take us above normal.
The season-to-date numbers aren't quite as good, but again, this week's storms are good news for water watchers.
Bakersfield's rain year, which began Oct. 1, stands at 2.27 inches. The normal rainfall for that period is about 3 inches. So the southern valley has some catching up to do.
Two pending storms should help.
