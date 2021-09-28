Wednesday at the Kern County Fair

Kern County Fair, Wednesday, Sept. 29
Hours: 3 to 10 p.m. Carnival hours are 3 p.m. to closing.
Prices: Adults are $12, seniors (62 and better) are $9 after 4 p.m., children (6-12) are $5, children (5 and under) are free, active and retired military members are free with military ID. Parking is $10. (Visa/Mastercard is accepted at all admission gates.)
AT THE BUDWEISER PAVILION
He not only made it to the final five on NBC's "The Voice," Bakersfield's own Jim Ranger earned first runner-up status on the highly competitive TV show. • 8 p.m. • Budweiser Pavilion • Free
OTHER PERFORMANCES & EVENTS
Sweet Caribean Music: 3:30 and 8 p.m., Main Plaza
Los Chambelanes del Ritmo: 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., Villa Festiva Stage
Mind Works: This brain play attraction is fun and good exercise for the mind: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the KC Loop.
NOTE: The Kern County Department of Public Health Services recommends all visitors wear a mask at indoor venues at the fair.
For more details, scheduled attractions and special pricing, visit www.kerncountyfair.com.