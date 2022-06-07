Webinar will provide updates on California Dream Fund Seed Grant Program

Small businesses interested in receiving money through the California Dream Fund Seed Grant Program can gather instructions for doing so during an hourlong webinar starting at noon Wednesday.
Director Cindy Merzon of the Cal Coastal Small Business Development Center will join webinar host Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's SBDC, to go over the program's required training, homework and eligibility requirements.
The program is offering nearly $800,000 to qualified Central California businesses. That money will be made available through SBDCs.
Also speaking to Bearden during the event will be Pamela Mostert, business services manager at Access Plus Capital, who will update listeners on government-backed loans and other programs made available by the microlender.
Additionally, Bearden plans to provide information about the Kern County Microbusiness Relief Program. Questions will be taken live from remote participants.
Advance registration for the webinar is available for free online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief117.