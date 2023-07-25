Two representatives of the California Employers Association will join a local webinar Wednesday to spread word about a regional hotline set up to answer small business owners’ questions on human resources matters.
President and CEO Kim Gusman of the California Employers Association, together with Business Development Director Melody Correia, plan to go over the nonprofit’s Central Valley Regional HR hotline, which answers questions related to California labor laws for businesses in Inyo, Kern, Mono and Tulare counties.