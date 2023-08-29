Anyone interested in starting a home day-care business is invited to tune in at noon Wednesday for a preview of an upcoming, 12-week course offering training, mentoring and grant assistance for such enterprises.
During a discussion with Director Kelly Bearden of Cal State Bakersfield’s Small Business Development Center, Lead Coach Crystal Quiñones with the nonprofit Nurture will offer details about the free course set to start Sept. 18 in English and Spanish.
Also joining Bearden will be outreach specialist Israel Lara Jr. with the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Fresno District. He will go over Economic Injury Disaster Loan repayments, identity theft trouble-shooting and payment problems.
CSUB economist Mark Evans will also be part of the one-hour webinar to help interpret demographic projections released recently by the California Department of Finance.
Bearden also expects to provide updates on the Bakersfield Entrepreneurship Grant Program and other government assistance available to businesses. Sign up online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief289.