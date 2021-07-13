Webinar will go over opportunities remaining in pandemic relief programs

The head of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center will host a free webinar starting at noon Wednesday that will share business reopening strategies and go over pandemic relief programs that continue to offer opportunities for local enterprises.
SBDC Director Kelly Bearden plans to provide updates on the Employee Retention Tax Credit and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, as well as the Paycheck Protection Program's forgiveness process. There will also be discussion of the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund and the $16 billion Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program.
Participates will be able to ask questions during the event. To register online, go to www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief70 to attend.