Resources for businesses looking to reopen during the pandemic will be the focus of a free webinar being hosted Wednesday by Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center.
Following an update on various government-funded economic recovery programs, webinar host Kelly Bearden plans to speak with entrepreneur and consultant Kurt Friedmann about things businesses can do to maximize their return to business following temporary closure.
The hour-long webinar starts at noon. Participants can register online ahead of time at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief32.