A free, hourlong webinar starting at noon Wednesday will focus on a new, simpler way businesses that received $50,000 or less through federal Paycheck Protection Program loans can apply for forgiveness.
The presentation by Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, will examine how to maximize loan forgiveness totals using three different PPP forms. Bearden is expected to present illustrated examples.
Updates are also planned on the local loan program B-CARES, the federal Economic Injury Disaster Loan program and Kern's entry to the "red tier" of California's system of coronavirus restrictions.
Register in advance online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief31.