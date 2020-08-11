Small businesses can learn about federal provisions for forgiving Paycheck Protection Program loans by participating in a free, one-hour webinar set to start at noon Wednesday.
Hosted by Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center, the online event will examine different scenarios facing PPP recipients.
The webinar is expected to include updates on the Kern Recovers and Economic Injury Disaster Loan programs, as well as insights on the possibility of an additional federal stimulus under discussion in Washington, D.C.
To register in advance, go online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief22.
