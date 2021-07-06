Webinar will discuss local impacts of proposed fracking ban

The head of the Kern Economic Development Corp. will discuss the outlook for local oil production during an hourlong webinar starting at noon Wednesday.
KEDC President and CEO Richard Chapman plans to address a proposed ban on the controversial oilfield technique known as fracking, as well as potential impacts on local businesses.
The free event will also feature updates on pandemic recovery programs, as delivered by Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center.
Participants are invited to register online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief69.