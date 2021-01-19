A free webinar offered by the Small Business Development Center on Wednesday will cover what businesses need to know when applying for a Paycheck Protection Program loan.
Managing Your Small Business through the Pandemic will be online from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Questions from attendees will be taken. Register online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief45 to attend.
The webinar, hosted by SBDC director Kelly Bearden, is to cover applying for the Small Business Administration's $284 billion Paycheck Protection Program that opened to new businesses and nonprofits last week, according to a news release.
Other topics are to include the California Relief Grant program’s upcoming second application period, the new Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, new pandemic business relief from the city of Bakersfield, and more.
The SBDC also offers free one-on-one consulting to help small business owners.