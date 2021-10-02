Webinar to cover impact of technology, water resources on farming

The Bakersfield College Energy Technology Transfer and Workforce Development initiative will host its second webinar in the Agriculture/Water/Energy Education Series on Wednesday.
At 3 p.m., the panel will include locals and national researchers. The panel includes John Moore III, president of the Kern County Farm Bureau and owner of Moore Farms and White Wolf Potato Co.; Dr. Joshua Viers, professor of Water Resources Management, UC Merced School of Engineering; and Dr. Helen E. Dahlke, professor in the Department of Land, Air and Water Resources at the University of California, Davis.
Register for the ZOOM event online at https://cccconfer.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VkCBDPNMQoGKaq8_a3C43g.