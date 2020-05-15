The 'new normal' in health care will be the topic of a free webinar hosted by Dignity Health and the Kern County Public Health Department at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The hourlong webinar will feature a panel including Matt Constantine, director of Kern County Public Health Service Department; Dr. Hemmal Kothary with Dignity Health Central California; cardiologist Dr. Tommy Lee; orthopedic surgeon Dr. Christopher Hamilton; and health care administrators.
The panel will discuss:
- next steps in health care in Kern County
- what hospitals are doing to assure safety
- the risk of delaying care
- advancements and advantages of virtual healthcare options
- current treatment options for coronavirus
- what patients can expect
To join the webinar, visit dignityhealth.org/bakersfield/newnormal at 10:30 a.m. on May 20, or join by phone by dialing 1-844-517-1271, and enter access code 287 989 872.
The webinar is co-sponsored by the Greater Bakersfield Chamber of Commerce, Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Kern Economic Development Corporation.
