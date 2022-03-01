Webinar guest will offer tips on troubleshooting EIDL loan program

A federal troubleshooter will be on hand Wednesday to help guide local small businesses through complications with the Economic Injury Disaster Loan pandemic relief program.
Israel Lara Jr., a Fresno-based outreach specialist with the U.S. Small Business Administration, will join a weekly webinar being hosted from noon to 1 p.m. by Kelly Bearden, director of Cal State Bakersfield's Small Business Development Center.
Lara is expected to explain how businesses can request additional EIDL money, how they can appeal a loan rejection and what to do if existing borrowers want to sell or move their business.
Bearden will supplement the discussion with an update on Kern County's $1.2 million Microbusiness Relief Grant Program and other government relief efforts. Attendees will be invited to ask questions for immediate response.
Participation is free. Sign up online at www.tinyurl.com/BusinessRelief103.
The SBDC also offers free, one-on-one consulting to local small business owners. Go online at www.csubsbdc.com for information.