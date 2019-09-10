Weatherby's Furniture in Bakersfield will soon close after 98 years in business.
A post on the store's Facebook page read, "After 98 years in the furniture business, the Weatherby's family has decided to retire."
No date has been set for the store's final day of operation.
"Undecided at this point, just depends on when we can liquidate our inventory," said Advertising Director Ken Schofield.
Customers can start to shop the store's wall to wall furniture sale at 620 Chester Ave.
"The sale is already going on right now so people can come and shop," Schofield said.
The furniture store opened in 1921. It was voted Best Furniture Store in The Californian's 2019 Best of competition.
The chain recently closed its Porterville store.
