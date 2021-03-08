Weather service issues winter storm warning for snow in Kern County mountains, rain in valley

After coming out of its eighth driest February on record, Bakersfield is going to get wet by late Tuesday or early Wednesday with as much as a half-inch of rain expected in the southern San Joaquin Valley.
Snow in the Kern County mountains also appears to be a good bet from this cold Arctic disturbance.
According to the National Weather Service's Hanford station, a winter storm warning will be in effect from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. Thursday for areas above 2,500 feet.
In the Tehachapi Mountains, the weather service is forecasting 2 to 6 inches of snow above 2,500 feet with even higher amounts expected above 4,000 feet in elevation.
But NWS Meteorologist Jim Bagnall said the Tejon Pass over the Grapevine on Interstate 5 could receive only a dusting of snow, likely staying under an inch. NWS maps show the Tehachapi Pass could see 2 or 3 inches.
The possible exception, Bagnall said, is the appearance of a "more convective storm," more like a thunder shower, where we actually get what Bagnall called "thunder snow."
Indeed, isolated thunderstorms are expected in the valley and possibly in higher elevations Wednesday afternoon and evening. Locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds and small hail is possible under these conditions.
Unfortunately, with the extreme water deficit that has developed in the valley and the Kern River basin, which is Kern County's life blood, this moderate storm is only a fraction of what is needed.
"This storm is not going to pull us out of our drought situation," Bagnall said. "It'll be helpful, but several weather events like this would be helpful.
"We'll still be in a water deficit. There's no miracle March on the horizon."