A weather delay for Peak to Peak Mountain Charter and a closure for El Tejon Unified School District have been issued for today.
Two-hour delay is in effect for Peak to Peak Mountain Charter due to snow and ice. ETUSD closure is due to snow and ice as well.
For more updates on school delays visit alertline.kern.org.
