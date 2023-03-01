 Skip to main content
Weather conditions prompt harsh circumstances for residents

Legs swollen with nowhere to go and no way to get to his vital medication, 68-year-old Randy Alvord was stuck in Bakersfield Wednesday after freezing temperatures and icy snow shut his route home to Mojave.

Interstate 5 and Highway 58 — major arteries connecting Bakersfield to Southern California and eastern Kern County — closed throughout much of Wednesday after snow pummeled Tehachapi and the Grapevine overnight. I-5 reopened a little after 4 p.m., with escorts led by California Highway Patrol officers, but Caltrans estimated Highway 58 wouldn’t open until about noon Thursday.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

