Weather cancels Friday cleanup event; Saturday #lovetehachapi event still on

One of two Earth Day events planned in Tehachapi has been canceled due to weather.
The event set for Friday, April 22, will not take place, according to Key Budge of the city of Tehachapi.
The event was sponsored by the city and Tehachapi-Cummings County Water District. Jon Curry of the water district said he and Budge took a look at the weather forecast and decided to postpone the event due to weather and safety concerns.
There is a high probability of rain and snow in Tehachapi on Friday.
Budge said the volunteer leaders representing the organized groups have been notified of the cancellation of the Friday event. Both the city and TCCWD will coordinate a future date if the volunteer groups wish to reschedule the event, he said.
However, the weather forecast for Saturday is for sunshine and the event planned by the volunteer group called #loveTehachapi will clean up at multiple locations throughout the city.
Volunteers can meet at the Tehachapi Home Depot on Mill Street at 9:45 a.m. The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon. Trash bags, gloves, picker tools and safety vests will be provided.
For more information, call Budge at 822-2200, ext. 119, or send email to kbudge@tehachapicityhall.com.