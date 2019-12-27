It could be said that a Kwanzaa miracle happened on Friday.
On the day of Bakersfield’s annual Kwanzaa celebration, many of the traditional performers that dazzle the audience with their displays of African heritage got stuck on the wrong side of the Grapevine. The snowfall and subsequent freezing of the road threatened to derail the activities that many have come to look forward to each year.
“Now we’re in Plan B, Plan C, and Plan D,” Lynell Moore, a Bakersfield resident who has told a traditional African story at most of the recent Kwanzaa celebrations, said shortly before the event was to begin. However, she did not despair. “But we come together and figure it out and get it done.”
It turns out that the organizers would get a welcome break. A few of the day’s performers made it through the traffic and weather, and arrived just in time to perform.
Eyo The Stilt Walker and members of the Teye Sa Thiossane Drummers arrived in Bakersfield safely and got the crowd clapping their hands along to the beat during Friday’s event.
Their arrival kicked off a few hours of remembrance and unity that is held each year during one of the seven days of Kwanzaa.
“This is something that the community has come to rely on,” said Faheemah Salahud-Din Floyd, executive director of the nonprofit First And Always Melanin, which helped organize the event. “It is something that is consistent. It is heartfelt. It is free. And it is a resource in the community.”
Kwanzaa is the annual holiday in celebration of African-Americans culture held from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. Created by professor Maulana Karenga in 1966, each of the seven days of Kwanzaa are dedicated to unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.
Thursday’s event, held at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, created the opportunity for Bakersfield’s African-American community to reflect on their heritage.
“Its just a really beautiful program that explains the African diasporic connection between what we do here in the United States and what we do in Africa,” Salahud-Din Floyd said. “It creates a bridge for us to connect to our lineage.”
After the drums, Jordyn Hill and Bakari Sanyu performed the libation ceremony, in which water is poured over green plants in remembrance of the dead. After that, the dozens of participants planned to make the best of the poor hand the weather had dealt them.
“Really it’s just about uniting the community and telling them about the principles of Kwanzaa,” Moore said. “If things don’t go our way, that’s okay, as long as the intentions were right.”
