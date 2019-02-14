In April, agents with the state Department of Justice executed a search warrant at the home of a member of a prominent Bakersfield farming family and seized multiple assault weapons.
A month later, Jeffrey Scott Kirschenmann was charged with a dozen felonies on allegations he owned illegal weapons.
A Kern County judge on Wednesday, during a hearing that could have statewide ramifications, ruled the evidence seized from Kirschenmann's home is inadmissible because the warrant was based on false information.
The charges will be dismissed Friday.
"This case goes to the integrity of the entire procedure and serving of search warrants," said H.A. Sala, Kirschenmann's attorney.
The case has its origins in California's ban on bullet buttons, a device used to release a magazine from a gun.
Kirschenmann owned an assault pistol that had a bullet button back when it was legal to own such devices. When the law changed, he took the gun, jointly owned with his wife, to a dealer and registered only the receiver, the frame of the gun.
The gun was then lawfully registered since he only had the receiver, Sala said.
But Department of Justice agents received erroneous information that Kirschenmann tried to resubmit the fully assembled weapon for registration in December 2017.
"That information was absolutely false," Sala said.
Based on information provided by the DOJ, a judge issued a warrant for agents to search Kirschenmann's property. The agents found the other weapons during the search.
In a motion filed Dec. 26 requesting evidence from the search be suppressed, Sala wrote the warrant "intentionally or with reckless disregard for the truth misrepresented that Mr. Kirschenmann had assembled an assault weapon in violation of Penal Code 30600 by submitting an electronic application... ."
At Wednesday's hearing, Special Agent Fred Frausto acknowledged the information in the affidavit was false and that he had misread a spreadsheet, Sala said.
Sala said he asked the agent if he had followed up and checked the database to see if Kirschenmann had in fact tried to electronically register the fully assembled weapon. Frausto said he was not allowed access to the database, Sala said.
The attorney said, based on comments made after the hearing, he expects that in the future agents will be granted access to the necessary databases before making allegations that someone is trying to register an assault weapon.
A call to the Fresno office of the Bureau of Firearms, where agents who conducted the search are based, was not immediately returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.