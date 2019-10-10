Resource centers

Two resource centers in Kern County have been opened for essentials such as restrooms, bottled water, electronic device charging stations and air-conditioned seating — the Buck Owens Crystal Palace at 2800 Buck Owens Blvd., and a community center located at 500 Cascade Place in Taft. Both centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. while the outage is in effect.

Also, PG&E has established an alternate website for customers to check their address for potential impact by a power shutoff. The website can be accessed at https://www.arcgis.com/apps/Cascade/index.html?appid=cb0658a472664835aa4defffc6d6868b.