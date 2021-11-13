'We’ve gone past the old cowboy days': Ag pilots explain industrywide norms for aerial applications

The aerial applicator swiftly glided across neat rows of crops, leaving a steady stream of mist behind. Toward the end, the aircraft rose swiftly to avoid crashing into telephone lines.
Jon Slikker Jr. of Vince Dusters, or Silkker Flying Service Inc., displayed this technique and skill under about 200 feet. Typically, he is about 10 to 15 feet above the ground when protecting crops.
“You have to be on your A-game the entire time,” Slikker said.
Spraying crops with protectant, seeds or fertilizer requires years of practice. The job is not for the faint-hearted. Any mistakes, problems or mechanical issues can lead to deadly consequences — the Nov. 3 crash of an aerial applicator in Shafter killed a pilot, although the cause of the crash is not yet known. The Californian talked to agricultural flyers in Kern County to obtain a glimpse into this industry.
Aerial applicator company Vince Dusters was founded in 1945 by Vince Biddleston. Jon Slikker Sr. came to the company as the only helicopter pilot and eventually bought the company with his wife, Monica. At that time, the company had six pilots and often hired help from Northern California. Now, the company employs two, including Jon Slikker Jr.
The industry has taken a hit; many pilots, who are traditionally older, have retired. Additionally, the public often perceives the industry as one which primarily sprays poison, said the Slikkers. However, this has all changed.
“We’ve gone past the old cowboy days,” Jon Slikker Jr. “We have modernized equipment that costs a lot more.”
Increasing regulations and high insurance costs ensure businesses are extremely careful with their application, the Slikkers said.
According to the Kern County Agricultural Commissioner, 10 businesses are currently licensed for aerial application of pesticides. In 2015, there were 14 such businesses allowed to operate.
Kern County Agricultural Commissioner Glenn Fankhauser said the business has been steadily declining. The Slikkers added that despite this decrease, farming will always need their help.
Most planes contain a GPS system and other computerized equipment. These advancements ensure the crop protectants are sprayed correctly. The company employs a person to drive around during the application to warn people to stay away.
Furthermore, insurance inhibits an inexperienced person from flying. The job requires perfection at all times, the son said. If a crop is sprayed with the incorrect material, the damage could result in losses of millions of dollars for a farmer. Therefore, the relationship between the grower and the ag pilot is essential.
Jon Slikker Sr. rarely hires inexperienced flyers; one of his pilots was in a fatal accident and he doesn’t want another death on his conscience.
James Friedrich, an aerial applicator with Wheeler Ridge Aviation, has never been in an accident. He started flying at age 18 in 1981, but didn’t start spraying fields until 2008. No one took a chance on him until that time, an industry norm because he didn’t have the experience, Friedrich said.
“It's a coin toss if you're gonna end up in the hospital or the morgue,” he added. “You have to be careful with what you’re doing.”
Commonly, an agricultural pilot who hasn’t been in an accident is a rare find, Jon Slikker Sr. said. These pilots tend to have more experience and learn from their mistakes. The flyers then teach the younger generation about mistakes to avoid, he added.
Complacency is a pilot's worst enemy, said the senior Slikker, who primarily flies helicopters. He has been in two accidents over his career of about 16,000 hours of flight time. He recalls a time when he forgot to fuel up and the plane was destroyed after dropping into some peach trees.
Therefore, both pilots said no person gets into this business for the money; the stakes are too high and mistakes can result in deadly situations.
When Jon Slikker Jr. wanted to start, he didn’t immediately begin spraying fields. He watched his other pilots spraying and communicated with them during their flight for about two years. He bonded with the farmers, learned about the different characteristics of plants and crop protectants.
He also attended several schools and only began by spraying with water. His dad wanted him to become used to the weight of the material.
About 500 gallons of material can be sprayed at one time, said Friedrich, the third-generation ag pilot from this family. Once the material begins to drop off, the pilot must adjust to flying with less weight.
The future of the industry is drones, said Jon Slikker Sr. However, the technology has not yet evolved to become faster and more efficient than the current aerial applicators. No flyer wants to start using drones to spread the material, he said.