'We sit here with heavy hearts': Nighttime 9/11 ceremony honors sacrifices

Reflect, honor, remember — and educate our youth about what the nation experienced that day.
That was the message shared by Bakersfield Fire Department Capt. Codi Adams and other speakers Saturday night at a 9/11 remembrance ceremony held at Bakersfield Fire Station 15 on Buena Vista Road.
"Tonight, we sit here with heavy hearts," Adams said.
The ceremony began with multiple video segments: honoring the 343 firefighters who died Sept. 11 and remembering where Bakersfield firefighters were when they heard what had happened (some were still schoolchildren); one focused on the Pentagon and firefighters from Kern County who went there to help; and one discussing the creation of a memorial at Bakersfield Fire Station 15. A later video showcased the unity between first responders and military.
The memorial was illuminated in blue as the sun was setting.
Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh said that on 9/11, she looked out the south window of the 21st floor of her New York office.
"We knew that our world would never be the same," Goh said of herself and her co-workers. Yet "courage and selflessness triumphed over terror," she said.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, noted during the ceremony that he was talking as the son of a firefighter. He honored Gold Star families, everyone in the military and every first responder.
He noted that people remember exactly where they were when they learned of the attacks.
"At that moment, at that time, it seemed like it was down the street," McCarthy said. The United States, he said, was attacked because of what the country believes in, and because the nation is exceptional, and "I am not ashamed to say it."
Like other speakers, he touched on education, thanking every parent who brought a child under age 20 to the ceremony.
Kern County Fire Chief Aaron Duncan noted that firefighters, first responders and military personnel treat every day like Sept. 12 — that they continue to serve and will never forget, like those who did the day after the attacks.
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said there are 57 other sheriffs in California who are envious of what Kern County does, such as holding this kind of ceremony. He asked that everyone make sure their children understand what happened on 9/11.
People say "never forget," the sheriff said, but "I am worried that we may have already forgotten."
Bakersfield Fire Chief Anthony Galagaza said the word that most comes to his mind is "promise" — that first responders and military make a promise to serve, every day. He asked everyone to promise to never forget, because public servants won't forget — they can't.
Gold Star mother Maria Garcia spoke about her son, who was killed in action at age 23. She read a poem called “Soldier.”
Rick Zanutto, a Vietnam veteran, said he was honored and humbled to be asked to speak, as he remembered his son Adam, who died at age 26.
“Your are, and your loved ones are, in my heart,” Zanutto said to other Gold Star families.
He noted that an all-volunteer military after 9/11 paid the ultimate sacrifice for their nation, many served two or three tours of duty, and some lost their lives.
Zanutto described the Portrait of a Warrior Gallery in downtown Bakersfield as a place for people to learn, and ponder, about the sacrifices made by so many.
A last roll call was also held.