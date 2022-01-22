‘We’re in crisis mode’: Schools are stressed like never before, but distance learning isn’t on the table

Staff absences are up, attendance is down and COVID-19 case rates have surged to record levels in Kern County. However, there is little discussion about returning to remote learning — even for a brief period — for local K-12 school districts.
Schools have instead responded by cutting back some of the services they typically offer or, in a few cases, they have canceled classes entirely for a day or two.
This month, two school districts, El Tejon Unified and Mojave Unified, dipped into their bank of snow days when inadequate staffing threatened school operations.
"Due to transportation issues and in an effort to help slow the possible spread of COVID during this time, ETUSD has decided to use two of our built in 'weather' days and cancel school over the next two days," El Tejon Unified Superintendent Sara Haflich wrote to parents on Wednesday.
Other school districts have stayed open largely by having support staff fill in for crucial roles. Anyone with a teaching certificate could get called to a classroom, and anyone licensed to drive a bus could get called for duty.
On Tuesday, 35 percent of classified staff and 15 percent of certificated staff were absent at Panama-Buena Vista Union School District, according to Jennifer Irvin, assistant superintendent of educational services for the district. On one day last week, 350 of the Bakersfield Elementary Teachers Association's 1,700 members, largely classroom teachers, were out.
Standard School District Superintendent Paul Meyers said one day about a third of district staff was out. One factor that helped the district make it through that day was a lower attendance rate among students. The district's attendance is typically around 95 percent, he said, but it was about 80 percent that day. But mostly, he said, it's staff working around the clock to make sure everything is covered.
"We’re in crisis mode," he said.
State blocks switch to remote
The state plays a big role in the fact that switching to distance learning isn't on the table.
"Current state law does not allow for schools to simply close or revert everyone to distance learning like was the case earlier in the pandemic," said Robert Meszaros, spokesman for the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.
Last year was different. When a certain percentage of those on campus tested positive for COVID, state guidelines would not only allow for, but mandate, that schools switch to remote learning.
When school began this fall — even in the midst of a surge of the delta variant — the charge for schools was different.
"The whole goal is to keep the doors open," said BETA President Steven Comstock.
Any shift to virtual learning requires families to voluntarily sign up to participate, under the state's independent study laws passed over the summer.
Delano Union Elementary District is perhaps the only local district to heavily encourage independent study in response to the latest surge. Before the return from winter break, the district sent a letter to parents calling home "the safest place for your child."
School districts don't have the authority to simply make a switch. Comstock doesn't see that changing any time soon.
"It’s politics," he said. "We have a governor afraid he will not be reelected, if he drops us back in distance learning."
Distance learning has few fans at the K-12 level. Not even among those like Comstock, who wonder where the "breaking point" might be with cases spreading rapidly and staff burning out.
He said teachers know firsthand how difficult it is to teach key skills like reading to younger students over an internet connection and how important the social and emotional aspects of the school experience is for older students, Comstock said.
"It’s easier to be back in school," Comstock said. "The real learning does take place there."
Omicron is a double-edged sword: It's less severe than previous COVID variants, but much more contagious.
Case rates are at all-time highs and massively undercounted since there are so few places to test, Comstock said. Teachers who once felt protected by the vaccines now worry about bringing the virus home to vulnerable family members.
"I think the fear level has gone up," he said.
KCSOS promotes in-person learning
There is little appetite to return to distance learning among school leadership.
"Our kids suffered during distance learning," said Meyers. "It wasn’t the best, but it was what we had to do."
Meyers said that Standard educators saw students dealing with emotional and psychological issues when they were out of school. Schools, he said, are vital places for students' developmental needs.
Standard is trying to keep schools as "normal" as possible. They have given parents notice that some services may be cut, but the district has been able to keep after-school programs and sports going, so far.
Meyers points to incoming help: N95 masks from the state arrived. New guidelines from both Cal-OSHA and the Department of Education in line with CDC guidelines that could shorten quarantines to five days, under certain conditions, have begun to roll out. Testing is key to this requirement, and the district is rolling it out next week.
There is also great support for schools staying open as much as possible from KCSOS Superintendent Mary Barlow.
"Mary Barlow is so committed to this notion of remaining open that our office is pulling out all the stops in an effort to support districts in this very difficult period," Meszaros said.
The KCSOS office is advising districts of their options and offering staff, too. On Thursday, five people from the KCSOS subbed in classrooms for Mojave Unified.
The office is also pushing the recruitment of substitutes by encouraging classified staff with degrees throughout the county to consider subbing, Meszaros said. The office has increased its available hours for fingerprinting. The state's emergency relaxing of other requirements helped to swell the county list of subs.
There are currently 2,150 substitutes on the countywide sub list, which means the number has bounced back to its prepandemic level. In September 2019, there were 2,026; by last September, there were 1,325.
Keeping schools open in Kern County, where much of the population is economically disadvantaged and working, is critical for a number of reasons, Meszaros said.
"(Schools) are comprehensive communities that provide learning, nutrition, safety, caring adults, social-emotional supports, peer interaction — and the reality is, a place where children can safely go while their parents are at work," Meszaros said.