 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

'We love downtown,' but Thursday's break-in and resulting flood may be one straw too many

20230407-bc-burglary

Bob and Becky Ramirez, husband-and-wife co-owners of EcoPrint Solutions in downtown Bakersfield, had to deal with a break-in early Thursday morning. The thieves, the Ramirezes said, stole copper pipes from a vacant upper floor, resulting in flooding inside their business and damage to equipment.

 Steven Mayer / The Californian

Their morning was definitely off to a bad start.

Bob and Becky Ramirez, husband-and-wife co-owners of EcoPrint Solutions in downtown Bakersfield, were awakened at 2:05 a.m. Thursday by a call from their security alarm service informing them that a possible break-in had occurred at their business at 1415 18th St., about a half block east of Chester Avenue.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.

Coronavirus Cases