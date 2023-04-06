'We love downtown,' but Thursday's break-in and resulting flood may be one straw too many

Their morning was definitely off to a bad start.
Bob and Becky Ramirez, husband-and-wife co-owners of EcoPrint Solutions in downtown Bakersfield, were awakened at 2:05 a.m. Thursday by a call from their security alarm service informing them that a possible break-in had occurred at their business at 1415 18th St., about a half block east of Chester Avenue.
Bob Ramirez arrived at around 2:30 a.m. to find the door in the back of the business had been bashed in. It appeared some items had been stolen.
"I called 911. I called them four different times between 2:30 and 4 a.m., and they kept saying, 'Sorry, it's pending,'" Ramirez said.
Ramirez went home at 4 a.m., believing that the perpetrator or perpetrators could still be somewhere in the seven-story building, on one of the unoccupied upper floors.
The couple's business had been broken into before, in 2018, and the thieves had stolen copper pipes from the building's plumbing system on the second floor — so Bob and Becky Ramirez were concerned that the break-in wasn't the end of it.
Their instincts were correct.
The police called Ramirez at 7 a.m., he said, five hours after the alarm went off. They told him they were at the store and it was flooded.
The Ramirezes knew immediately the intruders in the building had cut and taken copper pipes, allowing water to soak the couple's first-floor business, causing damage to computers, furniture and interior features.
"If the police had come sooner, I think they could have found them in the building," he said, "and maybe arrested them."
Ramirez called it a "burglary in progress."
A detailed email sent to an acting public information officer at the Bakersfield Police Department did not receive an immediate response Thursday.
The Ramirezes have operated their business for 13 years, 11 of those years in their current location. By late morning, a fire and water clean-up service had been hired to clean up the water from inside the business.
But Becky Ramirez said the problems they have faced are wearing on her. Besides the two break-ins, someone broke their front window last June.
Two catalytic converters have been stolen from beneath their vehicle.
Ramirez said she is a block captain with the Downtown Business Association's Block to Block Program, designed to enhance security and cooperation between downtown business owners.
"We love downtown," she said. "It's a great location."
But she's not sure they can afford to stay.
"Our lease is up in August, and I think I've finally convinced him to move," she said of her husband.
"It's getting too expensive, with every broken window, every break-in, every flood."
Dixie Brewer, a longtime downtown merchant, and the new chairwoman of the Downtown Business Association, said she been where Bob and Becky Ramirez are today, at the end of her rope dealing with similar problems.
"We were all living it," she said.
But members of the DBA's Block to Block Program have been educating themselves, Brewer said.
"I am training my people that we are no longer victims," she said.
Last spring, the DBA put together a pilot program that had O & A Security Services officers "walking the beat" in a limited area of downtown seven days a week as a means of supplementing the waning presence of Bakersfield Police Department officers.
Later, a similar program was begun on F Street.
"Every business that wanted to be involved paid out of their pockets, and still currently do," Brewer said. "You can't believe the positive change that happened for those businesses."
Downtown is coming back, she said. "We're going to see celebrations in downtown again."
Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.