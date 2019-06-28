Centennial High School sports superfan, David Marcus, has passed away after multiple battles with cancer.
On Marcus' personal Facebook page, the following message was posted to his friends and followers:
"It's with a heavy heart that we must share that Bakersfield's beloved David Marcus has peacefully gone to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. We ask you to give the family a little time to gather ourselves together, and we will share with you information as we receive it. Please be understanding if the family does not respond to messages and calls immediately."
Marcus, 60, attended Centennial sporting events for about a decade. Although he wasn't a Centennial graduate, he gravitated to the school because of a niece who played basketball for the Golden Hawks. Marcus was also a supporter of the League of Dreams, the local sports league for people with disabilities.
"The guy never wavered with his positivity and his message of never giving up, which is so important for kids these days to see," said Tom Haskell, athletic director for Centennial High School. "I appreciate all he did for Centennial and all he did for me, coming to a new school and having that unwavering support."
Marcus was known for his 20-year career at Albertsons — he was a stocker and bagger until his retirement in 2010 — where he remembered nearly every face that came through the checkout line.
Mary Matt only worked with Marcus at Albertsons for a short while, but she said Marcus made an impression on her.
"He had an infectious smile and was always upbeat," Matt said. She later reconnected with Marcus at the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center and said she enjoyed following his journey.
"His faith and love for Christ despite his battle was an inspiration to us all," Matt said. "Not many people could keep their spirits up like that."
Marcus survived his first battle with colon cancer in 2012 after chemotherapy and surgery, but he was was diagnosed for a second time with colon cancer in March 2014.
After Marcus' diagnosis, Facebook pages were started to support him, featuring the thumbs-up gesture he often flashed to family and friends.
In a 2016 letter to the editor, Marcus wrote, "I just wanted to thank our wonderful community for the support you have given me during the long battle for my health. I have made a lot of friends and feel like my family is now the entire city.
"I especially want to thank Centennial High’s Golden Hawks and Liberty High’s Patriots for the opportunity to share my story and positive message with parents, staff and especially students. I can’t leave out the BHS Drillers or the Frontier Titans for allowing me to connect with their campuses and allowing me to attend sporting events."
Even though Centennial may have been his favorite school in the district, Haskell said, he supported every school in the Kern School District. But Centennial had a special place in his heart.
"He will not be forgotten on this campus," Haskell said. "The kids will definitely be thinking of him and celebrating him at sporting events all next year. We’ll miss him but we’ll definitely feel his presence."
This story will be updated.
