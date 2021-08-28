‘We just wish more people would listen’: After COVID hospitalizes 3 in Delano family, members urge vaccine use

Like many across Kern County, the question of the coronavirus vaccine split the Lopez family in half. The six sisters, all of whom grew up in Delano but are now spread across Kern County, quickly fell into two camps. Some advocated for the vaccine, while others resisted.
“Half of us were for it right away, and the other half were kind of leery,” said Tammy Rosario, one of the sisters. “At one point, I had to say when we get together, we will not talk politics or religion because everyone has their own opinion, and they’re not going to change my mind and I’m not going to change their mind.”
But at the beginning of August, a tragedy struck that brought the family together like never before. One of the sisters, Darlene Diaz, was admitted to the hospital with symptoms of COVID-19. Two days later, her husband, Dino, collapsed at home and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. Two days after that, Kristen Diaz, Darlene and Dino’s daughter, was also taken to the hospital with severe symptoms.
They were all treated at Adventist Health Delano. Meanwhile, Kristen’s boyfriend, her sister’s husband and two of her daughters became ill. One of her daughters was so sick she was treated in the emergency room for COVID pneumonia.
In total, seven members of the close-knit Delano family were struck by coronavirus. Just this week, Kristen and Dino were sent home, but Darlene remains hospitalized, a ventilator the only thing allowing her to breathe.
“It’s been horrible, not only physically, but emotionally,” Kristen said on Friday, less than 24 hours after returning home. “Thank God I’m here, but it’s been a nightmare.”
Coughing every few words, Kristen described the bittersweet departure from the hospital the day before. Although she is able to see her four children for the first time in weeks, she left her mother behind to an uncertain future.
“I wanted to be here with my kids,” she said. But the thought of her mother, now alone in the ICU, brought her to tears. “Even though I couldn’t do anything, I didn’t want to leave her.”
Kristen must remain on oxygen, and she described the fear in her children’s eyes as they watch her gasp for air. But she is determined to get better, and as soon as she can, she plans to get the vaccine.
“Before I was like, it’s unnecessary,” she said of the vaccine. “But seeing how it affected my life, my views have changed.”
While Kristen and Dino recover, the rest of the Lopez sisters have sprung to action. They can do little but hope Darlene’s immune system responds well to her treatment, but as they wait, they are doing what they can to ensure the rest of the family survives another threat, the loss of income and medical bills.
Dino was the primary breadwinner for himself and Darlene. A baker at Rosie’s Cakes and Cookies in Wasco, Dino has already been out of work for weeks, and could be gone for weeks more.
On Friday, the Lopez sisters and their families sold pulled pork sandwiches from a home in Bakersfield to try to see the family through the difficult times. A similar fundraiser was planned for Delano on Saturday.
They have also started a GoFundMe to help raise money for the ailing family.
Rosemary Perez, who has been the primary point of contact for doctors, said she felt relieved her niece and brother-in-law have been released from the hospital, but the ordeal has been difficult on the entire family.
After Kristen’s children became sick, they all needed to be quarantined. Perez could do little but drop off food at the front door and speak with them over the phone.
“It was really hard, you just sit in the car and leave the stuff and just cry,” she said. “You can’t even hug them and say it’s OK, you’re going to be fine.”
Now, the family hopes the community will hear their story as a cautionary tale.
“We just wish more people would listen,” said Vanessa Hsieh, a cousin of Darlene. “The devastation that we’ve been going through for the last couple of weeks, it could have been prevented.”
They urge Kern County residents to get vaccinated, and warn of the consequences of ignoring the vaccine.
“To me it’s about educating the public, and educating those in the Delano community, especially,” Hsieh continued. “It comes very unexpected, the virus, and it can hit anyone, hit any household.”