'We can help them live on': Wreaths Across America honors veterans at Bakersfield National Cemetery

Everyone gathered Saturday at Bakersfield National Cemetery may have had their own reasons for taking part in Wreaths Across America, but their purpose was the same: to honor those who served.
More than 5,100 wreaths were laid at the graves of veterans and their immediate family members interred there, an effort supported by about 800 volunteers, as well as countless other visitors paying their respects, according to organizer Brent Restivo of the Civil Air Patrol.
The effort is part of a year-round coordination, with collections for next year’s wreaths starting at Saturday’s gathering.
While the husband-and-wife team of Brent and Jillian Restivo led the coordination effort on behalf of the Civil Air Patrol, Brent Restivo was quick to point out there were so many others involved in making the event take place, which was part of what made it so special.
“It is the community that comes out and it’s the community that sponsors the wreaths and it’s the community that comes and puts them out,” he said, “and it’s the community that comes and cleans up the cemetery in a few weeks, as well.”
Saturday’s visitors to the cemetery ranged from those looking to honor veterans with their own gesture of public service, such as the Bakersfield organizations for the Young Marines, the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Bakersfield Pageant, to those remembering loved ones and, for many, a combination of both.
Young Marine Staff Sgt. Audrey Martinez, 15, was one of about eight Young Marines who came to help with setup at 7 a.m., braving the cold and a thick tule fog an hour before families could begin laying wreaths. She saw it as a way to show her gratitude.
“I think it helps to show that we still appreciate all of the veterans that have fallen,” Martinez said. “Even if they’re not with us, we’ll still show that they’re here with us and we can help them live on.”
Landen Anderson, 10, laid one of three wreaths for his family, along with each of his two siblings.
The Andersons come a few times a year to leave letters on the birthdays for three of the family’s relatives buried there, according to Landen’s mom, Kathryn Anderson.
“They fought for us, you know, so the least we could do is pay some respect,” the mother said.
“And celebrate them,” her husband, Mark Anderson, added.
The recognition took place a little differently than in years past, due to public health protocols in place. While normally there would be a group that departs en masse after a recognition in the morning, this year, the event was closed to the public, and shifts of 100 volunteers took turns an hour at a time throughout the day, according to Brent Restivo.
The first hour of the day, from 8 to 9 a.m., was reserved for friends and family of the interred who laid wreaths for their loved ones. The rest of the day was filled with volunteer groups from all walks of life who laid wreaths that they either paid for themselves or were a result of the year-round fundraising effort that paid for Saturday.
For Visalia resident Joe Leavitt, just being able to be a part of the day was a humbling honor, he said.
Leavitt works for Walmart Transportation, and trucked more than 500 boxes of the handmade balsam fir wreaths on the last leg of their journey from Maine, he said, taking them from Buckeye, Ariz., to the Walmart distribution hub in Porterville and then to their final destination Friday at the cemetery.
It was especially significant for him, as an Army veteran himself, because he and his wife, Nancy Leavitt, who joined him on the drive, both had fathers who were Korean War veterans.
“We brought (the wreaths) up here and unloaded them with the other volunteers,” Joe Leavitt said, “and so we just wanted to come back and complete the process, and basically pay honor to the people that served our country and help keep us free.”
Anyone who would like to volunteer or contribute to the annual event at the Bakersfield National Cemetery can visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/14738.