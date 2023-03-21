 Skip to main content
'We can be a bit healthier': BC pivots to provide free farmers market

A long line snaked along near the library entrance at Bakersfield College, where several students huddled, some holding onto each other, to brave the wind while at the monthly farmers market on Tuesday.

Leonardo Ayala, assistant director of BC Student Life, estimated that the farmers market with free fruits and vegetables would serve about 500 on a first-come, first-served basis. This is the third farmers market that the BC Renegade Nexus and Pantry have held after teaming up with Community Action Partnership of Kern.

