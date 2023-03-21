'We can be a bit healthier': BC pivots to provide free farmers market

A long line snaked along near the library entrance at Bakersfield College, where several students huddled, some holding onto each other, to brave the wind while at the monthly farmers market on Tuesday.
Leonardo Ayala, assistant director of BC Student Life, estimated that the farmers market with free fruits and vegetables would serve about 500 on a first-come, first-served basis. This is the third farmers market that the BC Renegade Nexus and Pantry have held after teaming up with Community Action Partnership of Kern.
Plans are underway to offer the farmers market bi-weekly once a consistent number of people is established, Ayala said. The farmers market at BC is also open to the community. They answered questions on their phones after acquiring a link from a QR code that took less than a couple of minutes.
Ayala said there was never a thought to postpone the event that began at 10 a.m.
“We just pivot,” Ayala said of the inclement weather and cold temperatures. “Once we put something like this out, there are so many moving parts and we know that students really plan around a day like today. There was no need to cancel. We were initially going to be up on the lawn in the sun, but with the wind and rain we moved (near the library).”
The need for fresh produce is great, said Maureen Andrew, a food sourcer for CAPK. She was at the first farmers market at BC in January, when about 250 people showed up, she said. The number nearly doubled in February, she said.
"Because of our economy right now, people can’t afford produce," Andrew said via phone after attending a CAPK conference for food bank training. "Everyone enjoys eating healthy but they just don't have enough money to purchase it."
Representatives from about 200 distribution sites throughout Kern County were represented at the CAPK conference, Andrew said.
Crystal Reyes, a Ridgeview High graduate who is studying child development at BC, said she fit in time to pick up produce at the BC farmers market just before a class.
“I rely on the farmers market,” Reyes said. “Sometimes we don’t have enough money to buy vegetables because they are very expensive at the moment. When I come to the farmers market it gives me a little bit to take home so we can be a bit healthier.”
CAPK provides produce from local grocers’ excess donations for the farmers market, Ayala said. Local grocers also donate regularly apart from their excess, Andrew said.
“This has been a long-term partnership with CAPK,” Ayala said. “We’re really thankful to CAPK for the established partnership. What we often do is we’ll go to CAPK and we purchase groceries from them and then we will open up our food pantry, which we have here on campus to share that with students.”
The Renegade Pantry is open to BC students and provides supplemental food options, as well as personal and professional clothing, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Renegade Nexus can connect BC students to resources that can smooth their college life. BC students can call 661-395-4355 or email nexus@bakersfieldcollege.edu for more information.
“It’s something that they’re offering so we might as well use the resources they’re giving us,” Reyes said. “Sometimes a lot of schools give resources and students don’t use them and so they can’t offer them anymore.”
BC students are in midterms and they should be focusing on academics, Ayala said. The farmers market eliminates one barrier, he said.
Amber Winston, a Ridgeview High graduate studying sociology, went to the farmers market with a group of friends.
“It helps balance my budget so that I have money for gas and any study materials that I might need,” she said. “I’m happy that my friends let me know about this.”