The Kern County Fairgrounds is being readied as an auxiliary medical site to handle a potential overflow of up to 250 patients should local hospitals reach capacity if COVID-19 cases peak in the coming weeks as many health experts are predicting.
The plan was announced during a Monday morning news conference in which the county's top public health official declared a local health emergency as cases of of the virus continue to climb and the community enters a sustained period of crisis operations.
Nine new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours were announced at the briefing during which several local officials spoke.
"I'm frequently asked, are we prepared?" said Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh. "Public health, our local health officials, our local health provider ... they are prepared. They’re ready."
All 10 hospitals in the county have drawn up plans to increase capacity by 40 percent in the event of a "supermax surge" of the virus, said Kern Medical CEO Russell Judd.
The "alternative care site" being assembled at the fairgrounds is in the event that local hospitals become inundated, said Kern County Public Health Director Matt Constantine
"So if all 10 hospitals were to receive patients that were beyond their ability …. we need to have the ability to care for those individuals…," Constantine said. "So this alternative care site is now being providing.
Also during the news conference:
- Residents were urged not to congregate in parks by Bakersfield City Manager Christian Clegg, who said the city would immediately post more signage in parks and cordoning off playground and other park equipment.
- The state is sending 15 trailers to house homeless individuals affected by the virus, which will also be set up at the fairgrounds, Constantine said.
- Non-essential business should not be operating, Constantine said, adding that public health inspectors visited 30 to 40 businesses in recent days that were reported to be in operation and gave them written notices of the current guidelines.
- People in need of internet service who do not have it can go to the parking lot of any county library branch or county building to get wireless service, Kern County's Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop said.
Constantine said the county has a two week supply of personal protective equipment for health care workers and has asked the state to replenish those supplies.
He also said information was released by the state on Friday to help local communities anticipate when they could see the virus peak. The county is in the process of analyzing that data and has not yet reach an estimated time period, Constantine said.
Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh called on the community to continue social distancing, washing hands and staying at home as much as possible.
(2) comments
As a Senior with no income except my small 4 plex we are very close to losing everything.
No one mentions that the Sheriffs are refusing to do lockouts for a month for people that have been evicted for not paying rent way long before (since January) Covoid-19 became an issue.
Now the non-renter waves at us sarcastically enjoying the extra 2 months free rent.
Who is going to help us, and don't say the Banks because our mortgage is not paid to a bank.
Why couldn't Gov Newsom have made the same order as New York that say that ALL mortgage payers get relief, not just a select few with the high income and credit good enough for a Major Bank loan.
Elitist in action.
I'm impressed. It sounds as though Bakersfield is on top of it and more organized and ready than some of the larger cities across the country. We do have one other advantage and that's our physical isolation from other cities. And who wants to vacay in Bakersfield, anyway. I'm all for city officials cracking down on people who ignore the shelter-in-place policy and continue to shop and eat and play as usual. Thanks.
