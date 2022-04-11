'We are in dire need': Kern River Blue Star Moms rally for care package donations

The Kern River chapter of Blue Star Moms gathered Monday at Salty’s BBQ & Catering for its first in-person donation drive since the pandemic began and requested the community’s help to compile items for care packages.
“We are in dire need right now,” said Christina Carballo, president of the Kern River Blue Star Moms. “Our troops didn’t stop fighting that whole time” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the past, the mothers would host the annual in-person Blue Star Bash to raise money to mail the packages. However, similar to many nonprofits, the pandemic hurt the group’s income. At times, the donations cost thousands of dollars just to send them to service members, Carballo said.
Carballo added she and Jeff Salters, owner of Salty’s BBQ & Catering, brainstormed ideas to raise the much-needed money and came up with Monday’s Fill the Tank initiative. The idea was to encourage area residents to fill military vehicles, which were supplied by Olive Drab Drivers, with donated items for the troops.
Contessa Miller, a member of the Kern River Blue Star Moms, said the event had a wonderful turnout, which has been overwhelming. They raised close to $1,000, she added.
For some service members, a network of supporters may not exist in their hometown. The Kern River Blue Star Moms aims to fill that gap and show these individuals their service is not forgotten and is appreciated, Miller said.
“It makes a big impact,” Carballo said.
Carballo recalled a man who received their care package, and did not know their nonprofit had sent the items, came to their tent and said he was honored and grateful.
“‘I got a little piece of home,’” Carballo remembered the veteran saying.
Ridgeview High School graduate and veteran Katie Miller said getting a package from the Kern River Blue Star Moms made her a “little less homesick.” Often, being in a new country surrounded by strangers creates loneliness, she added.
“It just makes you feel loved,” Katie Miller said, referring to receiving a package from home. “It’s definitely like a morale booster. It makes a lot of us feel better.”
The mothers also include local newspapers and magazines to keep service members updated on the news in their hometown.
The local chapter is also collecting socks, personal hygiene items, nonperishable food items such as candy, granola bars, Oreos, crackers, tuna packets, word and game puzzles, playing cards, handheld games, sunscreen, wipes, foot power, Q-tips and dice.
Carballo said residents can donate money or any other items on the list until May 14. Email kernriverbluestarmoms@gmail.com. Or call 661-279-0101. Then, the mothers will begin to package the gifts for those abroad.
“We have fallen away because of the pandemic,” Carballo added. “We are trying to get back together — united as a community.”