An air-conditioning problem prompted Wayside Elementary to release students early from school Friday morning.
A spokeswoman for the Bakersfield City School District said the malfunction followed a power outage Thursday.
"We did not realize until this morning, when staff and students were on site, that the power outage affected our a/c at the school," public information officer Irma Cervantes said.
The school is located at 1000 Ming Ave.
Parents received a "robocall" at about 9 a.m., shortly after the start of school, asking them to come pick up their children, Cervantes said. She added that all 730 students were let out of class for the day.
By about 11:30 a.m., 36 students awaited pickup at nearby Sequoia Middle School, 900 Belle Terrace, where air-conditioning was operational.
