Ways to honor veterans on Veterans Day

Thursday is Veterans Day, a day set aside once a year to honor the men and women who have served in the U.S. armed forces.
And this time around, there are a few ways to join with others in the community to honor military veterans on their day.
Veterans Day Parade
After going virtual during last year's pandemic, the annual parade is back and in-person this year, said Ricardo "Chief" Ybarra, the parade director for American legion Post 26, the veteran group that hosts and organizes the parade each year.
"It's just nice to be out again this year to have our parade," Ybarra said.
"I think we picked a very good theme for this year's parade: Veterans: Our valued treasures."
The parade kicks off at 10 a.m., Ybarra said.
From L and 21st streets, the parade route proceeds west on 21st, turns south on G Street for one block, then turns east on 20th Street, finishing up in the vicinity of 20th and P streets.
After taking last year off, it made getting things rolling this year that much more difficult, Ybarra said.
"We had to extend our deadline three weeks," he said of the amount of time groups had to place entries in the parade.
According to Jeffrey "Al" Goines, a member of the Olive Drab Drivers, a group that restores vintage military jeeps, trucks and halftracks, VFW Post 97 was unable to secure a semi truck and trailer for its float this year.
"So the Olive Drab Drivers are driving to the rescue," Goines said. "We're helping them out by providing our military vehicles, a mini tank, a halftrack and two trucks."
Bob Berman, 101, believed to be the only Pearl Harbor survivor in Kern County, has been chosen to be the parade's grand marshal.
Breakfast and lunch
Whether you need breakfast before the parade or lunch afterward, parade organizers have you covered at Post 26, 2020 H St.
Beginning at 8 a.m., before the parade, a pancake breakfast, sponsored by the Kern Law Enforcement Association, will be held. Veterans eat free. Cost for non-veterans is $5.
Lunch, sponsored by Halliburton, follows the parade. Serving begins at noon, with burgers and tri-tip sandwiches on the menu.
"This is our biggest fundraiser of the year," said Post 26 Commander Mitchell "Mick" Edmondson. And donations will be gratefully accepted.
Lost POW medal to be returned to family
The Portrait of a Warrior Gallery has a story on its hands, and it will commemorate Veterans Day by sharing that story starting at 1 p.m. Thursday at the gallery at 1925 Eye St. in downtown Bakersfield.
The POW medal will be reunited with the family of a World War II soldier. His great niece and family will be driving in from San Bernardino to recover it.
It's sure to be a moving experience.
Camp Hamilton
This unique memorial park north of Bakersfield will hold a Veterans Day event beginning around noon at 34999 Lerdo Highway.
Vendors and raffles will be available before the ceremony begins at 1 p.m., said Joe Pilkington, president of the nonprofit's governing board.
It's very much family friendly, Pilkington said. "We put on a really nice lunch."
The guest speaker is Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer.
Lunch will be served at 2 p.m.
Once a somewhat barren landscape, over many years the park has blossomed with grass and trees, many of them dedicated to a fallen soldier, sailor, Marine or airman.
Over the years, the park has dedicated hundreds of trees to military servicemen and women who lost their lives in service to their country, and on Thursday, two new trees will be dedicated.