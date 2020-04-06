Kern County government reported Monday it had received a wave of layoff notices from nine local employers cutting a total of about 700 jobs.
Department store chain Macy's said it planned to furlough 184 workers at its Valley Plaza store. The Padre Hotel, meanwhile announced it had to idle 126 workers at its building at 1702 18th St.
John's Incredible Pizza said it had temporarily let go of 116 people. Calares Inc. said it needed to layoff 92 employees at its distribution center at 5621 Dennis McCarthy Drive in Lebec.
In-Shape Health Clubs said it had to release 75 people working at its gym at 3409 Coffee Road. Lucille's said it would let go of 51 people because of the temporary closure of its restaurant at 2701 Ming Ave., Unit 260.
A letter from Guitar Center Inc. said the company was furloughing 31 people at its store at 3428 Ming Ave. Oil well servicing company Ensign announced, meanwhile, that it was idling four Kern County rigs accounting for four or five jobs each.
Rogers Jewelry Co. said it had to temporarily let go of 11 employees from its location at 9500 Rosedale Highway.
All of the job actions were believed to have resulted from the economic slowdown caused by stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.
