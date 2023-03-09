 Skip to main content
Watkin named interim president of Bakersfield College

Steve Watkin

Steve Watkin has been named interim president of Bakersfield College.

 Courtesy of KCCD

The Kern Community College District Board of Trustees announced Thursday that Steve Watkin has been selected to become interim president of Bakersfield College.

Watkin, who is associate vice chancellor of enrollment management at KCCD, will succeed Zav Dadabhoy, who was recently appointed KCCD deputy chancellor.

