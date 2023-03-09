Watkin named interim president of Bakersfield College

The Kern Community College District Board of Trustees announced Thursday that Steve Watkin has been selected to become interim president of Bakersfield College.
Watkin, who is associate vice chancellor of enrollment management at KCCD, will succeed Zav Dadabhoy, who was recently appointed KCCD deputy chancellor.
Watkin will begin the role of BC interim president on May 15.
"I look forward to stepping into the role of interim president of Bakersfield College,” Watkin said in a news release. “My 33-year career has been student centered and it has been fruitful to see the tremendous growth in the programs I've led working with faculty, students, staff and community partners. I am confident that as we continue this work together, Bakersfield College will continue to thrive and live up to the standards set by those who came before me."
Watkin was hired at BC nine years ago by then-president Sonya Christian, now chancellor of KCCD, to establish an outreach program at the college. Christian was recently named chancellor of the California Community Colleges. She will begin her duties June 1.
Watkin built an outreach program in partnership with local high schools. Eight years later, BC reached more students than ever with a more than 44 percent increase in the number of students enrolling at the college.
In 2019, Watkin began to direct BC’s dual enrollment program. Under his leadership, BC has established the largest dual enrollment program in the state with more than 18,227 enrollments (2021-2022).
“On behalf of the Board of Trustees I want to congratulate Steve Watkin on his selection as interim president of Bakersfield College,” Romeo Agbalog, president of the KCCD Board of Trustees, said in the news release. “Steve Watkin’s expertise in the areas of enrollment and outreach are critical pieces of work for BC and Kern CCD, his leadership and knowledge in these areas ensure continuity and growth for the college and the Board of Trustees is confident in his abilities.”
Dadabhoy had been BC interim president after Christian left BC in 2021. Tom Burke, the former district chancellor, was recently appointed interim chancellor.
“Steve Watkin is a local who knows the community, understands BC and its mission, and has a demonstrated track record of success increasing student access to higher education, increased enrollment, and establishing key partnerships throughout Kern CCD,” Christian said in the news release. “Steve will bring people together and hit the ground running to ensure BC continues to meet the higher education goals of students within BC’s service area.”
Watkin earned his bachelor of arts in business administration and master in education degrees from Fresno Pacific University.
Watkin has served as pastor of Church of God in Christ in Arvin for the past 11 years.