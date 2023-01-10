Water, water, everywhere, but a healthy snowpack is a needed result

Is it possible Bakersfield's once drought-weary residents might be ready for a break from all this rain?
If so, they might get their wish. But watch out for another wet weekend.
The past few days have been brutal for travelers and motorists in general, especially outside of Bakersfield.
After several large rockfalls Tuesday afternoon severely damaged lanes on Highway 178 in the Kern River Canyon, CHP officials closed the canyon road until further notice Tuesday evening.
It seems Kern County was not untouched by the deluge affecting San Luis Obispo County and other areas of the state.
Early Tuesday morning on Highway 33 north of Brown Material Road, the driver of a box truck slammed into the rear of a semi-truck that had become stuck in mud. Kern County firefighters found that the cab of the box truck was crushed against the semi, with the driver pinned inside, the department said in a news release.
A winch was used to pull the vehicles apart, providing enough space to reach the trapped driver, the release said. Fire crews worked in foot-deep mud to successfully remove the injured driver, who was transported by Hall Ambulance to a hospital.
In higher elevations early Tuesday, as water poured off a mountainside, Kern River Ranger District employees worked hard trying to salvage the Sherman Pass road between the upper Kern river and Kennedy Meadows.
There appears to be some easing of the weather this week with only about a 20 percent chance of rain Wednesday morning.
In fact, it looks like local skies are going to remain rain-free Wednesday night, all day Thursday and most of Friday, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service.
NWS meteorologists are expecting a 20 percent chance of showers beginning Friday evening around Bakersfield, with mostly cloudy skies and a low of around 47 degrees.
But on Saturday, the chance of showers jumps way back up to 80 percent. Expect southeast winds around 5 mph, with gusts as high as 15. Rain could be quite heavy.
Tuesday morning's snow sensor report for the Kern River Basin showed the average snow water content reached 101 percent of the April 1 average, meaning the Kern watershed has so far banked 101 percent of what it receives in an average rainy season — and we’re only in mid-January.
