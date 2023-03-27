Water’s back: Residents enjoy quiet, simple Monday afternoon thanks to replenished flows

Sunshine turned the lake’s gently rippling water into sparkling diamonds Monday afternoon as runners jogged past puffing out cool air.
A few miles away, two friends dipped pita into hummus while lush plants topped with yellow buds swayed beside a steadily flowing river. At another lake nearby, anglers slouched in camping chairs watching geese bobbing up from murky depths to feast on elusive fish.
A common thread wove through these relaxing and joyous times Monday in Bakersfield, making them all possible: Water is back.
The Kern River wending by Beach and Yokuts parks flowed almost swiftly next to an RV park as residents took pictures of the novel sight.
“I don’t ever remember seeing water, never like this,” Ben Sherwyn, 42, said while taking a lunch break.
He recalled his mother telling stories about tubing down the Kern River. In those times, the activity was a common form of outdoor recreation.
This once-impossibility now presents itself as a new reality for the 42-year-old Bakersfield native. A mountainous peak covered in snow kissed light blue sky far in the far distance, beyond the river — another wonderful sight and evidence of a record year for water drenching the county.
It was just last year, during a scorching summer, when The Californian featured a story of Truxtun Lake running dry. Earth once softened by water transformed into sun-baked dirt as dead fish stared lifelessly toward the sky, their mouths agape for want of water. The Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center staff reported smelling rotting fish.
But on Monday, Selena Rebecca noted gold flecks shimmering underwater at Truxtun Lake and collected dirt to pan for prized minerals.
“It was tragic,” Rebecca, 45, said of the city’s decision to divert water away from Truxtun Lake.
City spokeswoman Joe Conroy told The Californian previously that Truxtun and The Park at River Walk lakes aren’t naturally occurring bodies of water, but are smaller basins to collect stormwater and maintain water levels.
But conditions haven’t reverted back to times before the drought.
Two Bakersfield residents casting lines at The Park at River Walk noted they hadn’t caught a fish since water returned to its shores.
Before, Roxanne Raney, 37, could catch a fish every time she came.
“I was actually really upset when they drained it,” Raney said, while adding it was depressing to see. “And, (fishing is) like a little outlet.”
But her sad emotions Monday were replaced by peaceful, calm times.
Geese fought over coveted fish, squawking and wings flapping as they battled. A child in a pink hat fed birds and scampered away giggling as her parents rushed to keep her safe. A rollerblader laughed as a little girl dressed like Superwoman — with a cape and all — pounded her scooter next to a body of water.
One factor unearthed all this joy one simple, quiet Monday afternoon: water.
