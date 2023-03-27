 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Water’s back: Residents enjoy quiet, simple Monday afternoon thanks to replenished flows

Sunshine turned the lake’s gently rippling water into sparkling diamonds Monday afternoon as runners jogged past puffing out cool air.

A few miles away, two friends dipped pita into hummus while lush plants topped with yellow buds swayed beside a steadily flowing river. At another lake nearby, anglers slouched in camping chairs watching geese bobbing up from murky depths to feast on elusive fish.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases