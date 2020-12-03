The rainy season is still young, but that's about the only consolation to be found in California's initial estimate this week that farmers who get water from the State Water Project will only get 10 percent of their requested allocations next year.
This marks the third consecutive year the initial estimate has been that low. Past years' initial allocations averaged between 20 percent and 40 percent, before environmental measures diverted significant supply from the Central Valley.
The announcement Tuesday by the California Department of Water Resources isn't expected to cause the water project's local customers to scale back because they're still able to pump from local reserves. Local water managers say there's a good chance conditions will improve before the allocation is finalized by about May.
What's worrisome are the indicators behind the DWR's statement: The last two months have been mostly dry in California and water storage levels are below their averages for this time of year.
Last year's final allocation from the State Water Project was 20 percent. A 10-percent allocation this year would amount to 422,848 acre-feet of water, which the DWR said would have to be shared by 29 contractors serving 27 million Californians and 750,000 acres of farmland. (One acre-foot is enough to cover one acre a foot deep in water.)
Water managers say the only thing to do is hope for precipitation in the months ahead.
"It's early yet," said Jason Gianquinto, general manager at Semitropic Water Storage District, which gets one of the largest local shares of the State Water Project, itself a source of roughly a third of Kern's water supply.
He said the state has gotten more conservative in its estimates but agreed next year is shaping up to be a dry one after precipitation went missing in October and November. The hope now is that February and March will be wet, he said.
Local water users can borrow from their reserves for now. The question is whether the State Water Project will be ample in the future.
It's too early to worry at the Kern County Water Agency, a local umbrella group that contracts for nearly 1 million acre-feet per year but doesn't usually get that much.
"It's just the initial" allocation, said General Manager Tom McCarthy.
"We get about 90 percent (from Sierra Nevada) precipitation between December and April, so we're pretty early," he said. "I think we're hopeful for increases but at this time we don't have any concern, if you will."
A news release from the Department of Water Resources said its initial allocations are based on conservative assumptions about hydrology, reservoir storage and other factors, and that they're subject to change monthly.
It said eight weather stations in Northern California recorded zero precipitation in October and only 53 percent of their historical average in November.
The State Water Project's largest reservoir, Lake Oroville, stood at 61 percent of capacity, or two-thirds its historical average, DWR reported.
“While we still have several months ahead of us, dry conditions persist,” DWR Director Karla Nemeth said in the release. “As communities throughout California prepare to support their environment and economies through times of extended dry periods, state agencies plan together to support those communities. Californians can help by always using water carefully, inside and outside their homes and businesses.”
It noted almost all its customers also get water from other sources, including groundwater, streams and local reservoirs. Locally, the federal Central Valley Project and the Kern River are primary contributors.