 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Water levels rising in the Kern River, Isabella Lake and small lakes in Bakersfield

Any way you measure it, the southern valley and the Kern County mountains have already seen a rip-roaring rainy season.

And it's not even close to being over.

Reporter Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC

Coronavirus Cases