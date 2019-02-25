Bakersfield residents may have noticed more than a trickle of water in the city's often-dry riverbed, especially near Coffee Road.
And with recent rains and impressive amounts of snow in the Kern County mountains and beyond, it doesn't seem far-fetched to assume the urban Kern River is simply benefiting from some necessary releases from Isabella Dam.
But that assumption would be wrong.
"Other than head-gate seepage, the river is dry from Rocky Point Weir — east over a mile from Manor Street — to just upstream of Coffee Road where the Cross Valley Canal and Friant-Kern Canal are putting water into the river for water banking. That water belongs to Kern County Water Agency member units," said Kern River Watermaster Dana Munn.
The Rocky Point Weir, visible from the Panorama Bluffs in northeast Bakersfield, is one of seven weirs - or low dams - that divert water from the river, used mostly to irrigate area farms.
The Cross Valley Canal runs east and west across Kern County from the Kern River in Bakersfield all the way to the California Aqueduct near Interstate 5. And the Friant-Kern Canal carries federal Central Valley Project water from Millerton Lake north of Fresno to augment irrigation in Fresno, Tulare and Kern counties.
According to projections based on a Feb. 14 state Department of Water Resources forecast, the April-through-July inflow to Isabella Lake will be 120 percent of normal.
Storage in Isabella reservoir is projected to peak at about 359,000 acre-feet at the end of June, very close to its current reduced capacity.
