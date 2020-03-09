The Mesa Martin Dog Park has completed its water fountain project just in time for summer.
The fountain was built after the city received several requests to have a drinking fountain added, according to the city's weekly general information packet. Thanks to the Recreation & Parks Rapid Response Team the fountain will now provide water at dog-level and two fountains at people-level, according to the city.
