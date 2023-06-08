What happens when you convert nearly 50,000 square feet of turf grass to a water-wise landscape made of decorative rock, drought-resistant plants and point-source irrigation?

You save 1.34 million gallons of water per year, more than enough to fill two Olympic-size swimming pools annually.

Steven Mayer can be reached at 661-395-7353. Follow him on Facebook and on Twitter: @semayerTBC.