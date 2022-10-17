 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Water Association of Kern County announces incoming Executive Committee

Water Association of Kern County (copy)

The Water Association of Kern County debuted a mural on North Chester Avenue and El Tejon Avenue to celebrate the heritage of Kern County water in this 2021 file photo.

 Photo courtesy Jenny Holtermann

The Water Association of Kern County announced Monday the Executive Committee for its Board of Directors, which is expected to be approved at the agency's Annual Meeting Nov. 9.

For 2022-23, the slate includes: Scott Thayer of Castle & Cooke Inc. as president; Jason Giannelli of the Kern County Farm Bureau as first vice president; Stephanie Hearn of GEI Consultants as second vice president; Steve Torigiani of Young Wooldridge LLP as treasurer; and Dolores Salgado of Infrastructure Engineering Corp. as secretary.

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget