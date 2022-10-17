Water Association of Kern County announces incoming Executive Committee

The Water Association of Kern County announced Monday the Executive Committee for its Board of Directors, which is expected to be approved at the agency's Annual Meeting Nov. 9.
For 2022-23, the slate includes: Scott Thayer of Castle & Cooke Inc. as president; Jason Giannelli of the Kern County Farm Bureau as first vice president; Stephanie Hearn of GEI Consultants as second vice president; Steve Torigiani of Young Wooldridge LLP as treasurer; and Dolores Salgado of Infrastructure Engineering Corp. as secretary.