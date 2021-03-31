WATCH LIVE: Jill Biden comes to Kern County

The first lady of the United States landed at Meadows Field Airport at approximately 1:16 p.m., Wednesday, before joining a motorcade headed toward The Forty Acres in Delano to celebrate Cesar Chavez Day.
On what would have been the civil rights activist's 94th birthday, Biden will visit a vaccination site at The Forty Acres, which is dedicated to vaccinating farm workers.
The historic headquarters of the United Farm Workers, The Forty Acres will also host Gov. Gavin Newsom and his wife Jennifer Siebel, along with Cesar's son, Paul Chavez, and other UFW officials.
Biden made no comments at the airport, but is expected to speak to the press once she arrives in Delano.