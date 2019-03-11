The city of Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department is reminding area residents to continue to check the Parks Department's Facebook page for updates on temporary dog park closures during rain events.
Most of the dog parks are located in city sumps, and their primary purpose is to capture storm water for proper drainage, the city said in its weekly general information packet. Closing the dog parks while the sumps drain helps ensure visitor safety, along with the safety of pets at the parks, the city said.
Leash-free dog parks not located in city sumps include Mesa Marin and Seasons Park, which remain open during rain events.
