Yesenia Kharufeh, a senior at CSUB, won a challenge by the county health department to create a video that would educate the community on safety measures and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Kharufeh created the Tik Tok-style video "Five Essentials for Your Car Caddy” which offers tips on what Kern County residents should keep stocked in their cars so they're never running low on the supplies that prevent the spread of coronavirus. Kharufeh also shares the proper way to wear a surgical mask to a bouncy beat, a smile and positive message.
“My intention in creating this video was to inspire the use of the car caddy during the pandemic because even though we’ve been dealing with COVID-19 since March, there are still moments when we forget our masks, hand sanitizer, etc.” said Kharufeh, in a statement. “I also wanted to demonstrate the correct way to wear a mask because I personally work in a public setting and I see a lot of people wearing the masks incorrectly which defeats the whole purpose of putting it on.”
The Kern County Public Health’s public relations team worked with CSUB's Communications Department to create the challenge to engage students like Kharufeh, who is a major with an emphasis in public relations.
You can watch the video at https://youtu.be/75SIfGTHMwg.