Wastewater testing indicates Kern 'likely' had omicron in December

Despite the county’s Public Health Services Department reporting omicron was first confirmed in Kern on Jan. 4, the department said it knew omicron was “likely” present in December through testing wastewater.
The city of Bakersfield sends its wastewater to the Berkeley Water Center, which examines the samples. The research facility confirmed a “non-Delta variant” appeared around Dec. 14, said Sasha Harris-Lovett, a postdoctoral fellow and external specialist with the Berkeley Water Center.
“(The mutations) didn't specify omicron,” Harris-Lovett said. “There were other variants that were non-Delta. But, it was a good chance that it was omicron because we knew omicron was starting to increase.”
Michelle Corson, Kern County public health spokeswoman, said in an email the department waited until the state confirmed a case to officially report the presence of omicron to the Board of Supervisors. On Dec. 7, Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan informed the Board of Supervisors that omicron was likely here, as it was identified in California and neighboring counties, Corson said.
“We did not wait to start the discussion of omicron in our community,” Corson added. “Throughout the month of December, we discussed the likely presence of omicron and reminded our community the importance of utilizing as many layers of protection as possible to limit transmission of COVID-19.”
National Wastewater Surveillance System
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention launched the National Wastewater Surveillance System in September 2020, and the city of Bakersfield joined this effort in September 2021, said Salvador Lira, an industrial waste inspector for the city of Bakersfield.
Fecal matter from individuals who've contracted COVID-19 can contain viral RNA, according to the CDC.
Two wastewater treatment plants are under the helm of the city of Bakersfield. A plant on McCutchen Road collects samples of wastewater to send to Berkeley, Lira said. This plant processes about 17.3 million gallons per day. About a gallon of liquid is collected from the plant over a 24-hour period and then shipped to Berkeley. The California Department of Public Health also receives a sample, he added.
In Berkeley, scientists test for the quantity of the SARS-CoV-2 within the sample and then find unique mutations that match sequences known as omicron, Harris-Lovett said.
This method is important in understanding what's going in a community with respect to strains of COVID-19, because not every individual test is sequenced, Harris-Lovett added. The wastewater captures everyone who uses a toilet, which can lead to detection from wide swaths of the community, she said.
“It’s just kind of chance — if you happen to get a person early on who has omicron in their nasal swab, that would be a good indication,” she said. Wastewater testing allows officials to see a snapshot of the whole community, so they're not limited by who's getting the nasal swab and whether a particular test is chosen for sequencing.
For example, state health department officials had only sequenced about 6,000 of the more than 217,000 COVID-19 cases in Kern County as of Feb. 2, the most recent data available. Furthermore, The Californian previously reported the results of sequencing tests can take months to receive.
Testing wastewater allows public health officials to map the spread of any variants of concern and help those regions by creating testing sites, according to the CDC. However, Kern County can't use the wastewater surveillance to combat COVID-19 because not every wastewater treatment facility participates, officials said.
“Wastewater is not used for direct interventions, but it (is) used as one of the many tools to detect disease prevalence in our community,” Corson said. “Not all of Kern’s wastewater treatment plants are participating in the state’s program and therefore cannot be used to determine locations for testing and vaccination sites.”