Wasco Vice Mayor Alex Garcia has launched a campaign for the 4th District in the 2024 election, he announced Tuesday, in his first attempt at a seat on the Kern County Board of Supervisors.
Positive change is needed around Kern, Garcia wrote in a news release, adding that some of the county’s biggest issues — affordable housing, disinvested small businesses, improvements to health care — are issues he focused on during his tenure as a Wasco city councilman.
“I plan on working my butt off to earn not only the support of community leaders but every single voter in this district,” Garcia said. “That’s why we’re starting seven months early.”
He enters the 2024 race for the seat held by Supervisor David Couch, who has held the seat since 2013. In his last race in 2020, Couch bested challenger Emilio Huerta with 52.9% of the vote.
In an email Tuesday, Couch said he would not comment on the campaign launch.
“I’m not naive,” Garcia said of his odds. “I know it will be an uphill challenge, taking on a longtime incumbent and I don’t want to bring him down — I know he’s liked by a lot of people. The best I can do is express my best qualities and experiences that a lot of residents here can share or relate with.”
That said, Garcia believes it never hurts to have fresh perspective and new leadership to institute change, a philosophy that he ran and won on in both of his Wasco City Council elections since 2016.
As a councilman, he touted his role in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, re-establishing Wasco’s police department and securing $25 million in federal grant money for local infrastructure projects.
“We were left with a $9 million demolition project that we never signed up for,” Garcia said, alluding to the California High Speed Rail Project that forced relocation of farm workers and their families from a 200-unit apartment complex in Wasco.
Garcia said he and others fought to get the California High-Speed Rail Authority to demolish the complex, which had gone into disrepair and became a nuisance. With the $25 million in grant money, demolition was included in a multi-agency agreement that will also include a roundabout, among other street improvements.
“He’s very involved, he’s a go-getter,” said Viviana Ramirez, a director with the Lamont Chamber of Commerce who has known Garcia since 2014 to always be there, for the “easy things and the crazy hard things.” “I think for our community it would be nice to have somebody who (residents) can relate to, can associate with.”
Much like Garcia, Ramirez said she has nothing against Supervisor Couch, adding that he has been “extremely supportive” to Lamont residents. “But I think our community still could use somebody they can go to and identify with,” Ramirez explained. “It helps them become more vocal and allows our community to flourish.”
But Garcia’s tenure has also netted controversy in recent years. In July 2021, the Wasco City Council voted to remove him from his role as mayor, which is awarded on a rotating basis among council members. Garcia insisted the move at the time was retaliation for his attempt earlier in the year to install a Pride flag at Wasco City Hall.
Council members countered that the vote was a consequence of Garcia’s set of misdemeanor charges for alleged drunken driving a month prior.
According to the officer’s report, Garcia blew a 0.07 percent in a preliminary alcohol screening test before drawing three samples of 0.08 percent. The two misdemeanor charges were later reduced to a single reckless driving charge a week before the vote after he agreed to plead no contest.
The “wet and reckless” charge did not require jail time or suspension of his driver’s license. He was instead fined $1,222 and entered into a one-year informal probationary period, after which the charge could be dismissed.
Garcia did not shy from the topic Tuesday, saying that he’s fully transparent about his past and more than willing to be open about it.
With the election still more than half a year away, Garcia said he’s focused on planning community events and door-to-door canvassing.
“As your county supervisor, I will be a tireless advocate for the people of Kern County and their neighborhoods, championing their aspirations and needs,” Garcia wrote.
Kern’s Fourth District touches 10 cities including portions of Bakersfield and the agricultural communities of Delano, Arvin, Lamont and Shafter, among others.
Candidates may officially file for candidacy starting Nov. 13, while the election will take place on March 5.