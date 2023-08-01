image0.jpeg

Wasco Vice Mayor Alex Garcia announced his bid Tuesday for the Kern County Board of Supervisors. He will enter in the 2024 election for the fourth district race. Supervisor David Couch currently holds the seat.

 Courtesy of Alex Garcia

Wasco Vice Mayor Alex Garcia has launched a campaign for the 4th District in the 2024 election, he announced Tuesday, in his first attempt at a seat on the Kern County Board of Supervisors.

Positive change is needed around Kern, Garcia wrote in a news release, adding that some of the county’s biggest issues — affordable housing, disinvested small businesses, improvements to health care — are issues he focused on during his tenure as a Wasco city councilman.