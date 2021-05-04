Wasco to host outdoor event on National Day of Prayer

The city of Wasco will hold a National Day of Prayer outdoor event on Thursday at 6 p.m. at 15th and D streets.
According to a news release from the city, local faith leaders will be in attendance to lift up and unite community establishments as well as help local residents who have suffered the loss of loved ones over the past year.
Louis Gill, CEO of the Bakersfield Homeless Shelter, will also be a guest speaker.
The city of Wasco encourages residents to attend and also invite neighbors to join.